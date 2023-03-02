Booze policy must beat its licence raj hangover
It has been both a pluralist wonder and social dilemma, with supply clamps making space for a brew of rent, pelf and political intrigue. Relief may lie in a less mixed-up policy response.
Long before Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia got tangled in an alleged booze-policy scam, back when almost every market in India was a seller’s one, generations of Indians informed by Tintin comics—instead of the web—grew up to find that alcohol can make one woozy, sure, even wobbly if one gets too tipsy, but does not exactly make us see double. Before Georges Prosper Remi (1907–1983), better known as Hergé, could be accused of fake news, however, a post-modern reading of his drunken twin images came to the rescue. If we don’t take them literally, we found, we could gulp down the idea that liquor does indeed make a lot of stuff two-faced. Public policy, for example. Or the politics of it, for that matter. So if Hergé’s comic books need a sensibility scrub, a la Dahl, it isn’t for having kids grow up expecting this magic potion to work pluralist wonders. Today, this sector is a marvel of federal pluralism, after all, with liquor outlawed by some states and a rapidly swelling tide in others. It’s also a story of supply squeezism, with a heady brew of good intentions and hidden interests having kept the rules addled in a time capsule (or keg) of licence-raj vintage.