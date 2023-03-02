Booze policy must beat its licence raj hangover

Long before Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia got tangled in an alleged booze-policy scam, back when almost every market in India was a seller’s one, generations of Indians informed by Tintin comics—instead of the web—grew up to find that alcohol can make one woozy, sure, even wobbly if one gets too tipsy, but does not exactly make us see double. Before Georges Prosper Remi (1907–1983), better known as Hergé, could be accused of fake news, however, a post-modern reading of his drunken twin images came to the rescue. If we don’t take them literally, we found, we could gulp down the idea that liquor does indeed make a lot of stuff two-faced. Public policy, for example. Or the politics of it, for that matter. So if Hergé’s comic books need a sensibility scrub, a la Dahl, it isn’t for having kids grow up expecting this magic potion to work pluralist wonders. Today, this sector is a marvel of federal pluralism, after all, with liquor outlawed by some states and a rapidly swelling tide in others. It’s also a story of supply squeezism, with a heady brew of good intentions and hidden interests having kept the rules addled in a time capsule (or keg) of licence-raj vintage.

It wasn’t always this way. Back in the day, when Mahatma Gandhi loomed large over our polity, we had the clarity of conscience as our policy-shaper. We learnt soon enough that liquor was an intoxicant to be age-gated, best kept out of easy reach even for nominal adults because it was addictive and bad for health to boot. And while a liberal view asked for it to be treated like an adult choice, the domestic reality of harm done to others could not be ignored. If entire families could be undone by booze, then a free market for it would be folly. States, thus, had to intervene. Supply clamps were their reflex response. Gandhi’s home state of Gujarat banned it entirely, as did several others, like Bihar, where it proved popular with women. It’s another matter that ghost suppliers thrive in these states, enabled by the internet and enriched by a shadowy market with lucrative mark-ups. Most Indian states are not dry, but they limit outlets and use other controls to squeeze supply. Permits kept scarce are prized by private players on the lookout for rents, some of them armed with bribery budgets to get them. Alcohol kept in check this way stops demand from being met as it freely would, even as the scarcity induced by a tight-liquor regime keeps prices elevated, which typically suits the tax authorities for revenue pickings. The more a policy makes tipplers shell out on post-bottler margins, the bigger the rents to be had—and bounty to be shared in secrecy. Both models have masks of morality, both give politicians power over profits by getting in the way of supply, and both require reforms to reduce state discretion over where the money goes.

As a polity, if not as an economy, we must quit our Janus-faced approach to liquor. It needs to be under GST, for a start, and our social-safety aims should be met by policies that don’t warp prices and tilt profits. AAP had made clean-up noises and sought to shake up Delhi’s liquor distribution. Whether the party fumbled an easing of clamps or a funnel for slush-money can only be guessed at, given how little we know of Sisodia’s case details. A bubbly cauldron of pre-2024 politics has cast a shroud of haze over the AAP leader’s arrest. Whichever way it goes, we’d still need to get over our raj hangover—the one that keeps sellers’ markets in good spirits—and push for a rethink of rules.