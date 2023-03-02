Booze policy must beat its licence raj hangover

It wasn’t always this way. Back in the day, when Mahatma Gandhi loomed large over our polity, we had the clarity of conscience as our policy-shaper. We learnt soon enough that liquor was an intoxicant to be age-gated, best kept out of easy reach even for nominal adults because it was addictive and bad for health to boot. And while a liberal view asked for it to be treated like an adult choice, the domestic reality of harm done to others could not be ignored. If entire families could be undone by booze, then a free market for it would be folly. States, thus, had to intervene. Supply clamps were their reflex response. Gandhi’s home state of Gujarat banned it entirely, as did several others, like Bihar, where it proved popular with women. It’s another matter that ghost suppliers thrive in these states, enabled by the internet and enriched by a shadowy market with lucrative mark-ups. Most Indian states are not dry, but they limit outlets and use other controls to squeeze supply. Permits kept scarce are prized by private players on the lookout for rents, some of them armed with bribery budgets to get them. Alcohol kept in check this way stops demand from being met as it freely would, even as the scarcity induced by a tight-liquor regime keeps prices elevated, which typically suits the tax authorities for revenue pickings. The more a policy makes tipplers shell out on post-bottler margins, the bigger the rents to be had—and bounty to be shared in secrecy. Both models have masks of morality, both give politicians power over profits by getting in the way of supply, and both require reforms to reduce state discretion over where the money goes.