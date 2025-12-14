Renewed hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia are a wake-up call for Southeast Asia about the costs of letting historical border disputes fester. The century-old conflict, rooted in colonial-era cartography, is flaring at a time when the region is already straining from US President Donald Trump’s trade war and intensifying rivalry between the US and China.
Border flare-ups between Thailand and Cambodia seem endless: Can Asean do something?
SummaryThe Asian neighbours have had a border conflict that has lasted for a century. Its origin goes back to colonial tussles but today’s Southeast Asia can’t afford to become a war zone. Asean must step up and resolve this conflict instead of 'managing' it.
Renewed hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia are a wake-up call for Southeast Asia about the costs of letting historical border disputes fester. The century-old conflict, rooted in colonial-era cartography, is flaring at a time when the region is already straining from US President Donald Trump’s trade war and intensifying rivalry between the US and China.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More