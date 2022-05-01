Border tensions notwithstanding, India-China trade is at a record high

It is not a bilateral trade deficit that should worry a nation, from the point of view of macroeconomics. It is the global trade and current account deficits that matter. With the help of imports from China, India produces a lot of things to export to Africa, where the domestic purchasing power has been buoyed by exports to China of assorted raw materials. India’s overall current account deficit is well within the 3% of GDP mark that many would consider a prudent cap, given the need to retain the confidence of external financiers of the current account deficit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}