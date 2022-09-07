Boris Johnson could still cast a long shadow on UK politics4 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:17 PM IST
- His Tory fan base may make Liz Truss stay in tune with his views
Listen to this article
As Conservative Party members in the UK elevated Liz Truss to leadership on Monday, nostalgia for Boris Johnson is palpable. In his final speech from Downing Street on Tuesday, the UK’s former prime minister took a swipe at those who “changed the rules halfway through" the race, before rolling through his greatest hits, from Brexit to the vaccine rollout.