Boris Johnson could still cast a long shadow on UK politics

To his followers, he is the saviour who delivered Brexit and the Houdini who conjured up a whole new electoral coalition from swathes of the country that had voted Labour for 70 years. To his detractors, he was the reckless driver who crashed out of the EU. His supporters may rue the messy personal life, the chaotic way of working, the propensity to say whatever is convenient. But they see in him a unique political mind—charismatic, competitive, creative— and a politician who could be capable of a comeback or at least of have a say in the party’s future. They argue that he got the big things right, but let a pile-up of mistakes, including tax hikes, throw him off course.

