Boris Johnson’s floundering government

Autumn has come to Westminster ushering not a season of mellow fruitfulness, but clouds of uncertainty. A sharp increase in covid cases has fuelled anxiety. The daunting prospect of a chilly winter with unemployment rising is a credible fear too. Meanwhile, the country is not any closer to agreeing a year-end Brexit deal with Europe. As criticism of the government mounts, there is justifiable unease about what lies ahead. Nonetheless, it is too soon to write off British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His capacity to pivot and demonstrate flexibility should not be underestimated. But Johnson’s government needs to urgently rediscover its sense of purpose. Reforming the state and championing economic freedom will hold the key to a sustainable recovery.

To be fair, few governments can claim to have handled the pandemic with anything resembling expertise. Even so, Johnson’s government has been remarkably inept. Tall claims of “following the science" have been undermined by unwieldly rules and bungled communications. Dominic Cummings, the PM’s chief adviser, may have survived a political uproar by driving half way across the country during the lockdown, but the administration’s reputation for equity has suffered. It brought to mind the Orwellian dictum that all are equal, but some are more equal than others.

Matters have been compounded by a byzantine healthcare structure. Healthcare professionals made heroic efforts at the frontline in spite of the system and not because of it. Shortages of personal protection equipment and critical supplies dominated headlines.

An inability to protect care homes was nothing short of a scandal. A surfeit of quangos with overlapping mandates created confusion. With politicians and bureaucrats pointing at each other, therein lay a sorry tale. The prime ministerial promise of a “world-beating" contact tracing system has not yet crystallized. Testing capacity has increased but the post-summer spurt in demand was severely underestimated. With many unable to get tested, a recourse to self-isolation is causing strain. Against this backdrop, the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) latest warning that “there is a widespread growth of the epidemic in the country" has prompted alarm.





Opinion polls reflect this growing discomfort. The latest YouGov polls reveals that for the first time in ages, Labour is running neck to neck with the Tories. There is growing disquiet in the Tory shires and the backbenches that the party is losing its grip. A furore over the domestic Internal Market Bill, which seeks to override the international commitments in the EU Withdrawal Agreement in a “specific and limited way", as the Northern Ireland secretary artlessly put it, was evidence of yet another own-goal.

Is a Johnsonian slide inevitable then? There are four principal reasons for supporters to keep their faith. First, let’s remember that the Tories have a commanding majority in parliament. Boris isn’t leading a minority government. Second, even though the Labour resurrection under Sir Keir Starmer has begun, there is still some some way before the opposition can pose as a realistic government in waiting. Voters know what the opposition is against, but it is not clear what Sir Keir stands for. Moreover, the Trade unions will not let him swerve to the centre easily. Third, elections are still four years away. There is ample time for the Tories to ride out a period of difficulty and regain momentum. Fourth, in Boris Johnson the Tories have a politician with a remarkable ability to connect with voters. It is true that a turbulent year—which saw him in intensive care—has conveyed the impression of listlessness. But Johnson has bounced back before. He retains the capacity to persuade voters to contemplate the future with hope. He has the undeniable gift of the optimist.

What should be the government’s key priorities then? First, simplifying the structures of an inefficient state should be a prime focus. A penchant for bureaucracy has led to ossified and complex mechanisms that ultimately flounder under scrutiny. The UK’s healthcare department is a case in point. If the last financial crisis taught us that some financial institutions had become “too big to fail", this time around the pandemic has revealed that some governmental departments have become “too big to deliver".

This is not impossible to revamp. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s “eat out to help out" scheme succeeded because it kept it simple. Accordingly, simplicity and deliverability should be at the heart of the government’s reformist mission. It is a multi-year effort, but Johnson should set out its stall. Second, championing economic freedom and promoting innovation should be at the heart of its agenda. A post-Brexit Britain needs to embrace free trade and eschew protectionism. It is only through growth that Johnson’s promise to “level up" forgotten areas of the country—the so-called red wall—can be redeemed. Allied to this would be a competitive tax regime. The government should resist the urge to raise taxes at this perilous juncture. It will choke a recovery even before it has begun.

Finally, the emphasis needs to shift to upskilling a population and upgrading national infrastructure. An age of digitization and greater automation is upon us. Harnessing opportunities for all ages remains essential to avoid long term structural unemployment.

The road ahead will not be easy. Hard choices and trade-offs will be needed. A potential winter of discontentment looms large too. The onus is firmly on Johnson to double down on an agenda of change and delivery. The prime minister needs to take back control of the narrative and inspire confidence. If he intends to make Britain great once again, the inescapable truth is that there is precious time to lose.





Rishabh Bhandari is a London-based lawyer and political commentator.

