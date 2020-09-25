Boris Johnson’s floundering government

Is a Johnsonian slide inevitable then? There are four principal reasons for supporters to keep their faith. First, let’s remember that the Tories have a commanding majority in parliament. Boris isn’t leading a minority government. Second, even though the Labour resurrection under Sir Keir Starmer has begun, there is still some some way before the opposition can pose as a realistic government in waiting. Voters know what the opposition is against, but it is not clear what Sir Keir stands for. Moreover, the Trade unions will not let him swerve to the centre easily. Third, elections are still four years away. There is ample time for the Tories to ride out a period of difficulty and regain momentum. Fourth, in Boris Johnson the Tories have a politician with a remarkable ability to connect with voters. It is true that a turbulent year—which saw him in intensive care—has conveyed the impression of listlessness. But Johnson has bounced back before. He retains the capacity to persuade voters to contemplate the future with hope. He has the undeniable gift of the optimist.