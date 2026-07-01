Bosses who oppose employees working from home tend to be narcissistic—so says a study in the US

If you want the best odds of maintaining a remote or hybrid work arrangement, make sure you’re not working for a narcissist. In the post-pandemic era, bosses have used all of corporate America’s favourite buzzwords—innovation, collaboration, culture, mentorship, productivity, performance—to rationalize calling their workers back to office five days a week. Cringey jargon aside, some of those justifications are reasonable and legitimate.
But in a newly released research paper, Marissa Shandell, Courtney Elliott and Adam Grant of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School find that a boss’s objection to working from home is more likely to be driven by ego and a thirst for control and status than anything else.
Their research tracks with a broader phenomenon I have been following for the last year-and-a-half. Amid AI angst and sweeping layoffs, the balance of power has swung back to managers, and they are hungry to re-assert and flaunt it in ways both big and small. Bosses—narcissistic or otherwise—are now in their command-and-control era, doing far less cajoling and convincing and much more demanding.