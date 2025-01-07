Opinion
Both Musk and his MAGA critics are wrong about free speech on microblog platform X
Summary
- Does being blocked on a social media platform amount to a violation of free-speech rights in the US? Both warring sides need to read the US Constitution’s First Amendment closely.
Elon Musk is in a free-speech fight over his decision to demonetize the content of some far-right ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) critics who disagreed with his immigration views on his social media platform X.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more