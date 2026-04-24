With everyone’s attention fixed on powerful chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude, it’s been easy to overlook the growth of another field of artificial intelligence: world models.
Bots in the real world: World AI models could deliver the humanoid robots seen in sci-fi movies
SummaryWhile the world fixates on chatbots, an AI race is underway to equip machines with spatial and global awareness. Nvidia, Tencent and others have developed ‘world models’ that can grasp the trajectory of a ball hit by a bat, for example. Who’ll win this market?
With everyone’s attention fixed on powerful chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude, it’s been easy to overlook the growth of another field of artificial intelligence: world models.
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