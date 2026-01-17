B.R. Shetty: The corporate Icarus whose vast empire sank into the UAE's sands
B.R. Shetty built a healthcare and finance empire, only to see it vanish amid scandal.
Imagine Reinhold Messner reaching the summit of Everest only to look back at the trail of climbers behind him, and thinking: I’m going to go a little further. With that, he leaps off the top of the highest peak in the world into the vast, icy vacuum below. As he whizzes past the Hillary Step, plummeting at terminal velocity, he shouts to the horrified onlookers: “So far, so good!"