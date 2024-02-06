Brace for a brave new world: Artificial intelligence versus human stupidity
Summary
- One hopes that artificial intelligence will overcome human stupidity but it won’t get that chance if we destroy ourselves first.
Since returning from this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, I have been asked repeatedly for my biggest takeaways. Among the most widely discussed issues this year was artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI (GenAI). With the recent adoption of large language models (like the one powering ChatGPT), there is much hope—and hype—about what AI could do for productivity and economic growth in the future.