Brace for a brave new world: Artificial intelligence versus human stupidity

When it comes to AI, there is a very good chance that the technology will indeed change the world in the coming decades. But the WEF’s focus on GenAI already seems misplaced, considering that AI technologies and industries of the future will go far beyond these models. Consider, for example, the ongoing revolution in robotics and automation, which will soon lead to the development of robots with human-like features that can learn and multi-task the way we do. Or consider what AI will do for biotech, medicine and ultimately human health and lifespans. No less intriguing are the developments in quantum computing, which will eventually merge with AI to produce advanced cryptography and cybersecurity applications.