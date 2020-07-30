Opinion | Brace for a white swan crisis that may hit the world later this year

The problem is that what was true in February remains true today: the economy could still quickly be derailed by another economic, financial, geopolitical, or public-health tail risk, many of which have persisted and, in some cases, grown more acute during the current crisis. Markets are not very good at pricing political and geopolitical—let alone environmental—tail risks, because their probability is difficult to assess. But, given the developments of the past few months, we should not be surprised if one or more white swans emerge to shake the global economy again before the year is out. ©2020/Project Syndicate