Would you get a brain chip implant? Tech mavens seem disturbingly bullish on the idea
Enthusiasts say brain chips could help humans keep up with AI, not just help people with certain neurological disorders. As Elon Musk and others seem keen to push this idea beyond the realm of medical assistance, we must put such ambitions to scrutiny.
If you could safely implant a chip in your brain to enhance your intelligence, would you? Some of Silicon Valley’s most powerful technologists want that future, including Elon Musk, who recently said he would ramp up production of his Neuralink brain chips this year as part of a noble effort to ensure humans can keep pace with superintelligent AI systems that might one day go awry.