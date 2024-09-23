Eternal life on the cloud? It’s a path riddled with big questions.

Eternal life has fascinated humans since time immemorial. Ancient Egyptians mummified their pharaohs, Chinese emperors sought the elixir of life, Greek myths spoke of ambrosia granting eternal youth, and India has had its legendary ‘Chiranjeevi’ immortals.

Fast-forward to the 21st century, and we find ourselves still chasing that dream of immortality—but now, computer code is turning it into silicon reality.

Welcome to digital immortality, where the line between human existence and a hard drive is blurred. We are now uploading consciousness to the cloud, where our digital doppelgängers can live on forever, free from the constraints of biology and bad hair days. While ancient Egyptians preserved bodies, we are now looking to preserve human minds.

Our journey begins in 2018 with Nectome, a startup that snagged an incredible $960,000 federal grant to work on preserving brains in microscopic detail. Its ultimate goal? To digitally upload minds. There’s just one tiny catch: its process is currently fatal.

For $10,000, it will turn your brain to rubber and freeze it. The idea is that at some point later, technology will advance enough that you could be revived—in this case, most likely by ‘scanning’ and ‘uploading’ your brain. Talk about a killer app!

In 2019, scientists created an artificial neural network mimicking a worm’s brain, essentially uploading its mind into a computer. It’s a far cry from human consciousness, but hey, even Facebook started with just rating college students’ photos.

The EU’s Human Brain Project, launched in 2013, aims to create a functional computer model of the organ. It’s like trying to recreate the entire works of Shakespeare using only emojis—ambitious, slightly mad, but utterly fascinating.

Since then, public awareness of this digital afterlife has been soaring. A 2023 YouGov survey revealed that 42% of respondents were familiar with digital immortality, a significant increase from 28% in 2020. The startup landscape is abuzz.

The brain-computer interface market is expected to surge from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $8.1 billion in 2033, by one estimate. The race for immortality has attracted some heavy hitters.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos invested $116 million in Unity Biotechnology. Peter Thiel, PayPal co-founder, has been vocal about his interest in life extension and has even signed up for cryonic preservation.

But would an uploaded mind be ‘you’ or just a compelling simulation? It’s the digital age version of “I think, therefore I am," but with more RAM. Imagine a world where the wealthy can live forever in the cloud while the rest of us have an “expiry date" (pardon the phrase).

Ethical quandaries abound. A 2022 Journal of Medical Ethics study found that 72% of surveyed bioethicists believe consciousness uploading raises significant ethical concerns. It’s like opening a Pandora’s hard drive. Once we start, there’s no ‘ctrl+Z’ to go back.

But why wait for future revival when we can keep our loved ones ‘alive’ right now? Enter the world of digital afterlife services. Companies like Replika and HereAfter AI create chatbots and virtual avatars based on people’s memories, personalities and social media footprints. Imagine conversing with a digital version of your late grandmother, telling you to eat more and asking why you’re still single.

Speaking of preservation, we already have our modern-day mummies: the cryogenically frozen. As of 2024, about 500 people worldwide have taken the plunge (quite literally) into liquid nitrogen, hoping to come alive in a future where death is just a minor inconvenience.

Ted Williams, the baseball legend frozen in 2002, is probably the most famous cryopreserved individual.

I would argue that creating ‘backup copies’ of ourselves introduces some existential questions worthy of thought. If you die but your upload lives on, are you dead? If your upload gets a virus, do you need digital Tylenol?

As we stand on the brink of this digital frontier, one thing is clear: there are more questions than answers on the path to digital immortality.

It’s a journey that will force us to re-examine the very nature of consciousness, identity, and what it means to be human. And I do not mean identifying traffic lights in a 4x4 captcha grid.

Before we rush to trade our carbon-based existence for a silicon one, let’s consider a few profound questions: Will our digital selves still enjoy the taste of pizza? How about flossing after that? Can a virtual consciousness experience the joy of a belly laugh or the comfort of a warm hug? And most importantly, will we finally have time to clear our inbox?

My submission is that the secret to a life well lived isn’t extending it indefinitely, but making it rich in experiences, relationships and terrible dance moves that will live on in family legends. After all, what’s the point of an eternal digital existence if we can’t even feel the satisfaction of finally finding that matching Tupperware lid?

A word of caution, then. Before you sign up for Immortality.com, take a moment to savour the beautiful imperfections of your flesh-and-blood life.

Living is about leaving a legacy of laughter, love, and a few embarrassing photos that your great-grandkids will gleefully share on whatever passes for social media in the future. And now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some living to do—and even a backup to run, just in case.