Opinion
Eternal life on the cloud? It’s a path riddled with big questions.
Summary
- Some of these are related to technology, but it’s the ethical aspects of our minds or ‘selves’ being uploaded for later retrieval, or our digital avatars being made (perhaps with copies too), that should occupy us as we approach this brave new world.
Eternal life has fascinated humans since time immemorial. Ancient Egyptians mummified their pharaohs, Chinese emperors sought the elixir of life, Greek myths spoke of ambrosia granting eternal youth, and India has had its legendary ‘Chiranjeevi’ immortals.
