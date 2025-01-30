Brands often get lost looking for gold at the end of a rainbow

Another lesson comes from the rise and fall of Kingfisher Airlines. The brand used a vibrant red-and-gold palette to exude luxury, flamboyance and a premium feel. While this initially helped the carrier position itself as a glamorous airline, its 2007 acquisition of Air Deccan and the creation of a low-cost variant affected that image negatively. The same red that once signified excitement and exclusivity later came to represent failure, excess and financial irresponsibility.