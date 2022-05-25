Brand Prashant Kishor and its political repercussions

First, the PK model tends to reduce politics to just gains/losses in elections. Institutions associated with politics which run through any healthy civil society are rendered irrelevant. The need for consistent debate, discussion and political mobilization on issues of everyday concern loses importance as election-time media acrobatics take precedence over them. Second, the PK approach instrumentalizes politics. Politics becomes all about entering houses of legislation. It turns into a well-played game about appearing smart, accessible and affable, and becoming a minister or an official. Any political activity which does not yield a tangible electoral outcome is seen as inefficient. Third, this model makes light of and disrupts the politics-governance loop. If elections can be won by perception management through technology-driven, media-savvy campaigns, then why worry about effective governance or the administrative articulation of a political agenda? Fourth, it does great disservice to grassroots-level workers and the rank and file of a political party. Clever PK-IPAC guys have little room for the latter, and neither the patience nor time to draw upon their accumulated political wisdom honed through years of hard work. Moreover, the usual processes of upward mobility within the party set-up get blocked as PK-IPAC sets about recommending lists of winnable candidates. This may explain resentments towards PK-IPAC in every political party it has worked with. Fifth, the PK model makes the entire notion of modern citizenship vacuous by turning citizens into mere clients. In its reckoning, the state only has to ensure the efficient delivery of services for customer/voter satisfaction. And, lastly, the PK method ends up negating the very reality of politics beyond PK-IPAC’s understanding. PK-brand politics goes by a reality of its own without even being a copy (pale or florid) of real politics as practised in much of India. This disrobes millions of their agency, as they’re viewed as puppets to be tilted one way or another.

