Brands and geopolitics: A marriage made in conflict
Summary
- Ben & Jerry’s battle with owner Unilever over Palestinians is just the latest example in a long history of entanglement. Think of how oil multinationals meddled in West Asia or how Western businesses reacted to Russia’s Ukraine war.
Iconic ice-cream company Ben & Jerry’s (B&J), founded by two hippies based on knowledge gained through a $5-correspondence-course, is taking on the might of its parent, the Anglo-Dutch multinational Unilever. The issue: Unilever has sacked B&J’s chief executive, ostensibly for the ice-cream company’s public support for Palestinian refugees, in alleged contravention of their merger agreement of 2000 that B&J’s board would retain its independence.