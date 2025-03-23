Brands and geopolitics: A marriage made in conflict

Donald Trump’s second term in office has triggered a fresh bout of geopolitical churn, with US companies falling over themselves to align with the emerging policy regime. Blackrock, for example, has bought two ports on either side of the Panama Canal, Meta has reversed its content moderation policy, BP has shelved renewable energy investment plans and Accenture has scaled back its celebrated DEI policy. Elon Musk has added a new dimension to the blend. He has sued large advertisers, such as Disney, who pulled their advertising from the X platform after Musk acquired it in 2022. Last heard, Unilever had caved in and the lawsuit against it was withdrawn.