Brands have got caught in the Gaza conflict and they must reduce this risk
Summary
- Gen Z consumers are more demanding about what values a brand stands for. Given that the war has already ensnared the reputations of politicians, journalists and celebrities; retailers and other companies shouldn’t be complacent.
For much of its existence, the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement in Israel has been dismissed as inconsequential. But the tenor of boycott movements have reached a new pitch as consumers respond to the brutality of the Gaza war and Israel’s actions as an occupying force. Starbucks, McDonald’s, KFC and Zara have all drawn scrutiny for how they’ve responded to a horrific conflict.