Brands have got caught in the Gaza conflict and they must reduce this risk

In October, shoppers threatened to boycott Starbucks over its criticism of a since-deleted tweet of its workers union that expressed solidarity with Palestinians. This week, Zara drew fire for one of its ad campaigns which portrayed a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in white cloth that resembled the type of Muslim burial shrouds that have covered Gazans killed in the war. The company has since apologized and explained that it was shot months before Hamas attacked Israel. But in light of current events, they could have chosen different photos from the campaign shoot—or simply not have run it at all.