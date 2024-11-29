Brands must acquire customer loyalty to succeed in quick commerce
Summary
- Fast delivery isn’t enough. Q-com players must view loyalty of customers as a long-term investment and not a short-term tactic. Ease the experience, personalize the service product and roll out incentives. Above all, listen—don’t just shout.
Most chief marketing officers (CMOs) agree that with dwindling marketing budgets, customer retention has become the North Star for retailers. The adage that retaining a customer is far more cost-effective than acquiring a new one is no mere theory; it’s a well-established fact. Studies reveal that acquiring a new customer can be five to 20 times more expensive.