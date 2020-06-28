Opinion | Brands on Facebook risk being unfriended

Facebook’s reach is so vast that it ought to be under constant scrutiny for any abuse of its social media dominance. Across platforms, it has a user base of over 3 billion, which is about two-thirds of the global population online. Ever since its $19 billion buyout of WhatsApp in 2014, it has had access to handheld screens that rivet human eyeballs tighter than any tool of mass engagement in history. This, in itself, is power. It owns Instagram, too. For many years, big numbers and the ability to address focused audiences attracted marketers looking for a way to get their messages across efficiently. Indeed, ads accounted for most of Facebook’s $71 billion-odd in 2019 revenues. That brands do not live by efficiency alone, however, seems to have got woefully overlooked. Advertiser negligence has finally been exposed as untenable under a rising tide of fake news and toxic propaganda—often the detritus of divisive politics—on these apps that has put off web surfers who care for truth and civil decency. Scandalous data leaks have also made the discerning wary of social media per se. It has taken the convulsive effect of George Floyd’s killing, widespread protests against racism and reactionary posts by US politicians to bring matters to a head. But now that a moment of reckoning is upon us, brands must return to first principles.