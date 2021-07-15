Branson’s ‘space’ flight cracked open a market

Did it? The market appears to have taken off anyway, with Virgin’s suborbital seats all the buzz among would-be spacefarers who have the money to spare. The company claims a robust response from across the world. To join the action as soon as possible, Bezos reportedly expects to take his shot into the dark yonder on 20 July, before Blue Origin launches a similar tour service. In a way, the countdown to this private race for space began back in 1996, when a clutch of benefactors put up $10 million as an ‘X Prize’—renamed the Ansari X Prize in 2004—for the first non-government entity to send a crew on a reusable craft into space twice within two weeks. The aim was not just to rouse the spirit of exploration, but also spur investment in a field with such big challenges of innovation that its spin-offs would eventually yield kaleidoscopic benefits for the rest of us left down here in the grasp of gravity. Indeed, several of the technologies we use in our daily life can be traced to breakthroughs achieved for grand ventures in need of whizzy new skills. As private businesses prosper in this fast-rising sector, breaking the monopoly of state-run missions, we could make advances in ways we can’t even picture yet. Joyrides for the rich, in other words, could fund a lot more to come. Once Elon Musk’s SpaceX makes its debut, the world will witness a three-way contest like none other. As of now, Branson, whose project had seemed a laggard in recent years, even as investors blew hot and cold over its prospects, has stolen a sudden lead.

