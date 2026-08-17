Recently, I read a Bloomberg article (shorturl.at/biiXd) about the possible disappearance of London’s famous black taxis because driverless cabs are set to make their appearance before the year is out. The article also described in detail how black-cab drivers acquire their ‘knowledge’ to pass a famous test of street-by-street city familiarity. It was fascinating. The article left me feeling angry about the whole thing. Technologists do not understand life at all.
Brave new world: How an obsession with tech-enabled efficiency could turn us into zombies
SummaryEfficiency is not the be-all and end-all of every human endeavour, but technologists seem bent on taking it to an extreme. It may be a good idea to be a luddite if technology insists on stripping our choices away and pushing us to lead soulless lives.
Recently, I read a Bloomberg article (shorturl.at/biiXd) about the possible disappearance of London’s famous black taxis because driverless cabs are set to make their appearance before the year is out. The article also described in detail how black-cab drivers acquire their ‘knowledge’ to pass a famous test of street-by-street city familiarity. It was fascinating. The article left me feeling angry about the whole thing. Technologists do not understand life at all.
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