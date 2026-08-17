Brave new world: How an obsession with tech-enabled efficiency could turn us into zombies

The elevation of technology from a means to an end in itself is robbing human existence of its soul. Or, the soul is being removed from the living. In other words, technologists seem determined to reduce us to zombies. Efficiency is not the be-all and end-all of every human endeavour. There is a need for a human connection. Moreover, it is often our imperfections and oddities that give life its charm and humans a purpose. Strip all these away and we are as good or as bad as corpses.