Brave new world: How an obsession with tech-enabled efficiency could turn us into zombies

Recently, I read a Bloomberg article (shorturl.at/biiXd) about the possible disappearance of London’s famous black taxis because driverless cabs are set to make their appearance before the year is out. The article also described in detail how black-cab drivers acquire their ‘knowledge’ to pass a famous test of street-by-street city familiarity. It was fascinating. The article left me feeling angry about the whole thing. Technologists do not understand life at all.