Brazil has digital public infrastructure that India could learn from
Summary
- Brazilians are keen to learn from India’s DPI success but we could also pick up a thing or two from their UPI and account aggregator equivalents. As the next G20 President, Brazil is well placed to build on India's DPI advocacy.
Last week, I was in Brasilia, speaking at Brazil Innovation Week, 2023. I’d been invited to talk about how India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) offers a new approach to data governance and I was glad for the opportunity to test for myself whether the ideas I had set out in my new book held good in the Brazilian context. But while I was expecting to talk about all the cool DPI solutions that India had built, it was not until I got there that I realized that not only was Brazil adept at using technology for public administration, in certain respects, its ministry of management and innovation could teach India a thing or two about digital governance.