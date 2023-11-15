Brazil has digital public infrastructure that India could learn from

Last week, when I returned to the country after well over a decade-and-a-half, it seemed that all anyone wanted to talk to me about was DPI. Thanks to the way in which India had raised global awareness around the concept of DPI during the course of its G20 presidency, Brazil had taken a long hard look at its own digital systems and was keen to understand just how these aligned with the concept of DPI. They were keen to learn from me what, if anything, they needed to do to maximize the potential of all that the DPI approach had to offer. As a result, almost everyone I met over the course of the week—from the federal government to local municipalities and academic institutions—wanted to know exactly how India’s population-scale digital infrastructure had been built and whether any of it could be replicated in the Brazilian context.