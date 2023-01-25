Breaking the glass ceiling: More Indian women embracing STEM4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:01 PM IST
- Societal prejudice that women are not good at science and mathematics is a major factor militating against their enrolment in ‘hard’ subjects
Thirty percent of those appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination, the tough first stage filter through which students have to pass to qualify for the tougher stage-two filter to enter India’s premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), are women. This is the highest proportion yet. This is a welcome development that would not just raise women’s status in Indian society but also contribute to a fuller realization of India’s economic potential as a nation with the world’s largest pool of young people.
