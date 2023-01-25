Breaking the glass ceiling: More Indian women embracing STEM

Only a quarter of India’s women aged 15 or more is employed in waged work or looking for work (the figure is 19% in the World Bank’s database). This shows that the labour force participation rate is very low for women in India. For Brazil, that figure is 49%, and 62% for China, according to the World Bank. If the bulk of women, roughly half the population, do not work, that would cause India’s total output to be significantly lower than what it could be if everyone who could work managed to work, man or woman.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}