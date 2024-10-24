Breaking up Google is a fool’s game
Summary
- Antitrust enforcers intent on sparking innovation and competition risk harming it, to Beijing’s benefit.
A word to the Justice Department, which is considering whether to push for a breakup of Google to spur competition in the online search market: Don’t. We’ve seen this movie before and it ended poorly. The 1984 breakup of AT&T was supposed to ignite competition and innovation but did the opposite. If we rush to dismantle Google, we risk undermining our global competitiveness against China and other adversaries.