Breathing bad: A lung surgeon’s prescription for our air pollution
Summary
- High AQI numbers should prompt policymakers and citizens alike to take collective responsibility for the bad air we breathe. Cities need data-driven pre-emptive interventions.
Every breath we take holds the potential for life or disease, and as a lung surgeon tracking and treating respiratory diseases, I am a witness to the silent war waged within our bodies on account of the toxic air we breathe. Air pollution is not merely an environmental concern; it is a public health crisis of colossal proportions. Globally, every year it claims at least 7 million lives. To put this number in perspective, 7 million is roughly the Worldometer tally of the entire covid pandemic’s death toll (though the actual number may be higher). The spectre of pollution looms over every stage of life, with links to diseases ranging from cancer and asthma to heart disease and dementia. Despite its catastrophic toll, 99% of the world’s population resides in areas where air quality exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. On top of it, the economic costs of air pollution related health impacts are tremendous, amounting to over $8.1 trillion, or 6.1% of global GDP, in 2019.