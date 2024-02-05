Breathing bad: A lung surgeon’s prescription for our air pollution

Another much neglected and yet important piece of the puzzle is the need to upgrade our health centres for targeted services to ensure adequate care is provided to those who suffer from the adverse health impacts of air pollution. Hospitals and health centres should be prepared to respond to patients whose health is impacted by polluted air, our healthcare workforce should be educated to make sure they factor in the history of exposure to poor air, including levels of household or occupational risk, while diagnosing a disease and prescribing treatment. A remarkable example of this is the recent decision of Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to “look at home air pollution when diagnosing illnesses." Hospitals and other health facilities should be at the forefront of monitoring air quality and disseminating evidence-based information to the public. In this aspect, I am proud of the efforts taken by my own department at Medanta, Gurgaon. In 2022, we launched the Medanta Institute of Research and Advocacy for Clean Air and Health (MIRACAH) with the objective of working “towards advocacy, training and research on air pollution and health." Our belief is that any health infrastructure must not merely respond, but proactively protect citizens from the health hazards of the air we breathe.