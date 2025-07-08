Mint Quick Edit | Opec’s scramble is doing India a good turn
Summary
The oil cartel plans to increase supply yet again in a lunge for market share as crude prices sag. This suits India fine.
War clouds over Iran have cleared, even though US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy has impacted global demand conditions. As it happens, both these factors favour crude oil consumers.
