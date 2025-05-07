Let retail fuel prices drop to support India’s growth
SummaryIt’s unclear why Opec is pushing oil prices down through enhanced supply, but the cartel’s shift in stance could give India an opportunity to cheapen fuel refills and thus grant its central bank more space for monetary policy easing.
Global crude oil prices posted a sharp drop after Opec decided to enhance its oil supply for the second month in a row. The price of Brent crude slid sharply to under $60 per barrel on Monday, the lowest it has reached in four years, after the Saudi Arabia-led oil cartel said it would increase output by 411,000 barrels per day in June, matching its easing of May.