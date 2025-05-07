Let retail fuel prices drop to support India’s growth

Given the bout of geopolitical flux that the world is going through, however, Opec’s shift might have another strategic purpose. Trump, who has been asking for cheaper oil, is due to visit Saudi Arabia, which is looking for favourable deals. Crude at its current level could be wielded as a double-edged lever. It helps moderate US inflation, no doubt, but if oil falls further, it would deal a blow to America’s high-cost producers of shale oil—a ploy used by Opec back in 2014. This would go against Trump’s drill-baby-drill agenda, although the same dynamic means Opec cannot tighten its spigot to effect a price spike without a shale-supply counter response.