Bretton Woods 3.0 puts the dollar’s dominance at risk

This shift in focus of the Fed, and indeed of other advanced-economy central banks was in the works for a long time, beginning with the “Greenspan put", even though its formal articulation is new. The long-term decline in both growth and consumer price inflation in the West underlies this shift. The reasons for the former are clear in ageing post-industrial economies. The reasons for the decline in inflation are less clear. The likely candidates are a global savings glut, consumption growth not keeping pace with productivity, and trade openness that eased supply bottlenecks. Even the sharp increase in government debt since the global financial crisis over a decade ago, and exacerbated in the wake of the strong fiscal response to the covid pandemic, has not moved inflation northwards.