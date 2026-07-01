Brexit has turned into Bregret in the UK—and India could learn a thing or two from its trade delusion

At first glance, the miniature, malformed elephant seemed as if it were created for a toy Jurassic Park. Its two tails, which turned out to be labels, were almost twice as long as the creature itself. They had information about the product in 22 languages and followed EU environmental regulations.
At first glance, the miniature, malformed elephant seemed as if it were created for a toy Jurassic Park. Its two tails, which turned out to be labels, were almost twice as long as the creature itself. They had information about the product in 22 languages and followed EU environmental regulations.
The Ikea product also had a note on who its importer to the UK was—to comply with regulations imposed after the UK left the European single market a decade ago. To heighten the absurdity of it all, the importer was… Ikea.
The Ikea product also had a note on who its importer to the UK was—to comply with regulations imposed after the UK left the European single market a decade ago. To heighten the absurdity of it all, the importer was… Ikea.
An accompanying Financial Times article last December quoted Jacob Wallenberg, vice-chairman of Ericsson and ABB and an investor who holds major stakes in both, as saying. “It’s a mess for small and medium-sized enterprises. To run a business is perhaps more cumbersome than we have ever seen.”
The parable of the miniature elephant might suggest that the UK’s 2016 decision to leave the EU after a bruisingly divisive referendum vote was worth it. Instead, like a morality tale of its own of what befalls those who pursue a whimsically selfish divorce, the UK shows signs of advanced senility.
The break from the EU has cemented a worrying drop in productivity and slowing income growth. Investment is anaemic and regulatory confusion high. And, alarmingly, the fallout from the near civil war provoked by the referendum on whether to stay in the EU has left its politics looking dysfunctional.
This month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention to resign, scarcely two years after taking office, paving the way for Andy Burnham to become the country’s seventh prime minister in 10 years.
Every year, the cost of breaking away from a trading union with its neighbours becomes more apparent. A recent study by Stanford University put the cost of Brexit by the end of 2025 at a staggering 6% to 8% of GDP.
“We estimate that investment was reduced by 12% to 13%, employment by 3% to 4% and productivity by 3% to 4%,” wrote the authors led by Nicholas Bloom. “These negative impacts reflect a combination of elevated uncertainty, reduced demand, diverted management time, and increased misallocation of resources from a protracted Brexit process.”
There are lessons from UK stagnation for India as well. Like the British, we suffer from hindsight of the wrong kind when it comes to economic policy (especially for trade).
The UK’s Conservative government made a great show after Brexit of how it would promote a ‘Global Britain.’ Between 2020 and 2022, the UK signed free-trade pacts with Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
The trouble with this strategy, ironically replicated by India in recent years, is that trade volumes grow dramatically when such deals are done with one’s close neighbours. A decade after Brexit, as much as 45% of the UK’s trade is still with the EU, its largest partner by far.
It is hard to imagine how agreements with Australia and New Zealand (combined population 33 million) can compensate for no longer being part of the EU (450 million).
Some commentators refer to Brexit as a grand delusion because the misinformation that was spread by the ‘Leave’ campaign applies to London’s trade agreements as well.
The larger issue is that both India and the UK’s trade arrangements appear to ignore the efficiencies that derive from embedding oneself in global supply chains.
Multinational companies gravitate to countries such as Vietnam to supply Asia and beyond with products partly because it is embedded in North Asian global value chains. Similarly, Turkey and Morocco are good production bases for Europe, thanks to a combination of their proximity and efficiency.
Meanwhile, the UK’s political divide, exacerbated by the perennially complaining tabloid press in the UK and Elon Musk-led broadsides against the government on X, has complicated London’s task of reforming the domestic economy.
A few years ago, the think-tank Resolution Foundation released a report titled Stagnation Nation. Just a few facts on a listicle summarize the huge challenges that any party leading the UK faces.
“Real wages grew by 33 per cent a decade from 1970 to 2007” but have been flat since. The net effect has been to worsen inequality, which is higher than in any other large European country. “Low growth and high inequality mean typical households in Britain are 9 per cent poorer than their French counterparts,” the Foundation’s report notes.
As the Starmer government’s experience trying to roll back winter fuel subsidies for pensioners two winters ago showed, popular pushback can be ferocious even for a proposal that is sensibly means-tested. Fiscal deficits must be reduced even as the country deals with a low-growth trajectory made worse by not being part of the EU.
India would be well advised not to fall for a Commonwealth trade delusion. New Delhi should seek deeper connections instead with its immediate SAARC neighbours such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Dammu Ravi, a trade expert who recently retired from the ministry of foreign affairs, observes that South Asia is the world’s least trade-integrated region, with intra-regional commerce just 1.5% of its total global trade.
Meanwhile, China’s bilateral trade with South Asia (excluding India) is worth some $200 billion and grew 16% in the first four months of this year. China offers almost zero-tariff market access to our neighbours even as it builds infrastructure for them.
The security implications of overlooking those we share borders with are hard to miss.
The author is a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.