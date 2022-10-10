Brickwork is just a brick in the cracked wall of ratings business

Ratings themselves are assigned on the basis of information made available to the team. But while these decisions are taken on the basis of well-known variables (such as balance sheet ratios, estimates of free cash flows and revenues, business models and growth projections), ratings are, in the final analysis, subjective. Quite frequently, the members of a credit rating team will differ on interpretations, and the rating assigned is that agreed upon by a majority of the team. Moreover, the business performance of the borrower has to be subsequently monitored for material changes.