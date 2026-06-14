Brics Bridge is an idea whose time has come—its building blocks are already in place

Reforming the global financial architecture has been on the Brics agenda since its first summit in 2009. The Brics Bridge concept crystallized in 2023, after the freezing of $300 billion of Russia’s assets and its debarment from Swift in February 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. The endeavours accelerated after the Brics expansion in 2024 that took the UAE, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia into its fold.