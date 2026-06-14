Brics Bridge is an idea whose time has come—its building blocks are already in place

Swift, the familiar acronym for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has been the backbone of international banking communication for over 50 years. Over 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries use Swift for trillions of transactions every day.
Swift, the familiar acronym for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has been the backbone of international banking communication for over 50 years. Over 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries use Swift for trillions of transactions every day.
But geopolitics, unilateral sanctions that deny access, the growth of digital finance, etc, are driving the development of faster, cheaper alternatives that are free of Swift’s structural limitations.
But geopolitics, unilateral sanctions that deny access, the growth of digital finance, etc, are driving the development of faster, cheaper alternatives that are free of Swift’s structural limitations.
The world no longer operates at the pace it did in 1973, when Swift was set up. The structural drawbacks of Swift include a single-currency (US dollar) architecture, delays, costs and vulnerability to geopolitical leverage.
International transfers reportedly take 1-5 business days. The world, used to real-time communication, needs speedier settlement. Swift now claims that 90% of its cross-border payments reach the beneficiary bank in under an hour.
Swift does not process payments. It is only a messaging system that advises correspondent banks to transfer money. According to the World Bank, the average cost of sending $200 across borders (predominantly Swift transfers) is 6.36%.
The cost includes fees charged by the sending bank, each intermediary correspondent bank, the receiving bank, a forex mark-up and investigation fees if something goes wrong. According to Swift, financial institutions spend more than $1.6 billion annually probing delayed payments, which take 5–10 working days to resolve.
Hackers have exploited the security vulnerabilities of banks connected to Swift. Notable breaches include 2016 theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank through a network compromise. In the Nirav Modi fraud of 2018, involving $1.8 billion, Swift was used to issue unauthorized letters of undertaking (LoUs), which remained unreconciled due to lack of integration with India’s Core Banking Solution.
The alternatives to Swift built so far include the low-cost Single Euro Payments Area (Sepa) for euro transfers across the EU/EEA, China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) for the renminbi, Russia’s SPFS messaging system, which has some cross-border links, and India’s UPI now available for use in nine countries, including France and Singapore. Yet, none has the universal acceptability required in an interdependent world.
The Brics Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held on 15 May underscored the importance of developing a fast, low-cost, more accessible, efficient, transparent, neutral and safe cross-border payment system among Brics and other nations to support greater trade and investment flows.
Reforming the global financial architecture has been on the Brics agenda since its first summit in 2009. The Brics Bridge concept crystallized in 2023, after the freezing of $300 billion of Russia’s assets and its debarment from Swift in February 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. The endeavours accelerated after the Brics expansion in 2024 that took the UAE, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia into its fold.
The Brics Kazan Declaration of 2024 noted that the group accounted for over 40% of the world’s GDP, compared to the 29% of G-7 countries, and $1 trillion in global trade, with 65% of the flows between member states transacted in local currencies.
It envisaged a Brics Cross-Border Payment Initiative (BCBPI) to simplify cross-border payments among members, with a blockchain-based financial messaging system. The Brics Brazil joint statement of July 2025 welcomed a technical report, though its details were not disclosed. Swift has also announced plans to add a blockchain-based ledger to its infrastructure.
A universally acceptable payment system must incorporate several essential features. It must enable real-time transfers and direct settlement between participant banks without an intermediary such as a correspondent bank. It must be a multi-currency architecture bereft of single-currency dominance.
According to Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, a single reserve currency creates global instability and inequity. Its governance must be decentralized, like that of a consortium. The new system must also ensure interoperability with Swift, central bank digital currencies, domestic payment systems such as India’s UPI and other blockchain-based networks.
The building blocks for Brics Bridge already exist: China’s CIPS, Russia’s SPFS and India’s UPI. Brics Bridge must overcome technical, legal and geopolitical challenges. Different national currencies, geographies, legal and political systems and rivalries would all need to be tackled.
Indications are that, unlike Swift, Brics Bridge will provide both messaging and clearing/settlement as well as local-currency settlement options. Costs will decrease due to the elimination of layers of correspondent banks. Its multi-currency architecture will mitigate exchange-rate risk.
Brics Bridge must comply with international standards on anti-money laundering and fighting the financing of terror and ‘proliferation.’
There’s a compelling case for an efficient, cost-effective international payment system that enables settlement (including in local currencies) with reduced risks of exchange-rate fluctuations and unilateral sanctions.
Brics Bridge could offer a competitive alternative. In time, it could lead to the rise of more global financial centres. In The Dollar Trap (2014), Cornell University Professor Eswar Prasad hypothesized that the world is trapped in the dollar because the alternatives are worse.
In 2022, Economist Zoltan Pozsar predicted the emergence of Bretton-Woods III, comprising two monetary blocs—one for West-West trade in dollars and the other for East-East trade in other currencies. As he postulated, the new system should not be designed to replace the dollar, but should sit beside it. Countries can choose rails depending on who they are trading with or what works better.
The Brics summit scheduled in India this September must indicate what the future holds.
The authors are, respectively, former chairman, Sebi and LIC; and former deputy comptroller and auditor general and member, National Financial Reporting Authority.