Brics needs common principles

A multiplicity of approaches to defining a climate finance taxonomy allows Brics countries to innovate and tailor frameworks to local contexts, but it also results in fragmentation and higher transaction costs. Three approaches are common: countries such as China use a whitelist (defining economic activities); others, such as South Africa and Indonesia, tend towards Technical Screening Criteria (a quantifiable threshold to define ‘green’); and several more use principle-based approaches because of capacity constraints.