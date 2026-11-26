The theme of Brics 2026 was “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” At the 2026 Brics Summit in Delhi, member countries declared climate change and the financing of climate action central agenda items. Yet what qualifies as “green”, “transition” or “sustainable finance” remains unresolved.
Some member countries have climate or green finance taxonomies, while others are developing them. But Brics, as an intergovernmental organisation, has yet to reach consensus on a common approach. Without a shared taxonomy or at least a framework, differences among members could constrain cross-border capital flows.