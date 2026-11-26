The theme of Brics 2026 was “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” At the 2026 Brics Summit in Delhi, member countries declared climate change and the financing of climate action central agenda items. Yet what qualifies as “green”, “transition” or “sustainable finance” remains unresolved.
The theme of Brics 2026 was “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” At the 2026 Brics Summit in Delhi, member countries declared climate change and the financing of climate action central agenda items. Yet what qualifies as “green”, “transition” or “sustainable finance” remains unresolved.
Some member countries have climate or green finance taxonomies, while others are developing them. But Brics, as an intergovernmental organisation, has yet to reach consensus on a common approach. Without a shared taxonomy or at least a framework, differences among members could constrain cross-border capital flows.
Some member countries have climate or green finance taxonomies, while others are developing them. But Brics, as an intergovernmental organisation, has yet to reach consensus on a common approach. Without a shared taxonomy or at least a framework, differences among members could constrain cross-border capital flows.
In this context, it is worth noting that India’s labelled sustainable bond issuance averages 0.2% of GDP, compared with China’s 0.57%. If India and other Brics members matched China’s issuance in proportion to their GDP, India’s sustainable bond issuance could rise to $24 billion annually, while that of Brics members excluding China could reach $65-70 billion annually.
It is also increasingly clear that a climate finance taxonomy largely influenced by the Western framework would not fit the economic and social context of member countries.
Brics economies face the challenge of simultaneously accelerating economic development, managing fiscal constraints and meeting their ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). A unified climate finance framework for Brics can support their capital mobilisation efforts.meet these competing demands.
Brics needs common principles
A multiplicity of approaches to defining a climate finance taxonomy allows Brics countries to innovate and tailor frameworks to local contexts, but it also results in fragmentation and higher transaction costs. Three approaches are common: countries such as China use a whitelist (defining economic activities); others, such as South Africa and Indonesia, tend towards Technical Screening Criteria (a quantifiable threshold to define ‘green’); and several more use principle-based approaches because of capacity constraints.
Considering this, a Brics taxonomy can incorporate seven shared yet flexible principles that ensure credibility, usability and scalability while respecting national circumstances.
First, the principle of sovereign flexibility. Each Brics member country should retain the ability to establish sectoral baselines that reflect its economic circumstances, energy mix and transition pathway. This is essential because climate finance cannot be separated from individual countries’ domestic realities. What constitutes a credible transition pathway for a heavily industrialised economy may not be the same for a service-based economy.
Second, acknowledgement of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC). The principle of CBDR-RC provides the framework with an important equity dimension. There should be room for countries to set thresholds, eligibility and transition requirements in consideration of their national development needs and capabilities.
Third, commitment to a credible transition. Whereas binary schemes label projects as either green or brown, categorization under the Brics taxonomy will require attention to transition finance, which is essential for hard-to-decarbonise industrial sectors. Science-based rules and deadlines will be adopted for industrial sectors such as steel and cement to become eligible for transition funding.
Fourth, interoperability with global frameworks. Although designed for use in developing countries, the Brics taxonomy cannot operate in isolation if its purpose is to attract global capital. This requires interoperable alignment with the structure of significant international taxonomies and harmonized definitions.
Fifth, transparency, accountability and data equity. The framework should encourage accurate, data-based disclosure mechanisms, with digital verification through transparency in data sharing across Brics financial markets. Such disclosure would be essential to avoid greenwashing and gain credibility among consumers.
Sixth, material positive contribution. This means ensuring that all qualifying actions deliver significant, tangible and quantifiable sustainability benefits while avoiding negative impacts on other environmental and social priorities. This principle strengthens the framework beyond a simple checklist of eligible sectors and shifts attention towards the actual impact of financed activities.
Finally, mitigation, adaptation and resilience. Developed economies tend to overemphasise climate change mitigation. The taxonomy needed within Brics must place adaptation and resilience on an equal footing with mitigation. For Brics economies, this broader conception of climate finance is particularly relevant because investment needs extend beyond decarbonisation to managing physical climate risks.
The seven principles outlined above are derived from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and provide the foundation for a credible Brics framework.
Developing the common core
Once Brics member countries agree on guiding principles such as those outlined above, the next step would be to form a technical working group to analyse each member’s existing taxonomy and identify key areas for convergence. This effort should yield agreement on the framework, with room for country-specific thresholds.
The resulting framework should be tested in live transactions before a wider rollout. A regional development bank, such as the New Development Bank (NDB), founded by Brics countries, would provide an ideal platform for raising and deploying capital using this framework.
In essence, Brics does not need another taxonomy. It needs a mechanism that enables national systems, both existing and emerging, to communicate with one another. Harmonisation does not mean uniformity. Indeed, within a common framework, different national taxonomies will co-exist and evolve.
(Labanya Prakash Jena is a visiting senior fellow, London School of Economics; Huma Saif Qaz is with auctusESG; Mukund Rajan is chairperson, ECube.)