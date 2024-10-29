The global financial landscape may be on the cusp of transformation, with the Brics nations positioning themselves at the forefront. During the recent Kazan Summit, the bloc agreed to explore the creation of a cross-border settlement and depository system, dubbed "Brics Clear," to reduce reliance on Western-dominated financial infrastructure. This move, coupled with the potential establishment of a Brics (Re)Insurance Company, underscores the group's ambition to build a more independent and resilient financial ecosystem.