Brics for India: A trade springboard, not an anti-West wall
Summary
- India’s stake in this enlarged grouping is the access to export markets that Iran and other Brics members can help with. Could IMEC take another path? As for de-dollarization, that’s not our aim, though we could well pursue trade in local currencies where it suits our economic interests.
The recent Brics summit in Kazan, Russia, has generated its usual share of criticism and praise. Reactions have ranged from disapproval of such a disparate grouping of nations based on the whimsy of a banker to the outright condemnation that such a diverse bunch should harbour any delusions of meaningful utility.