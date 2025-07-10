Brics isn’t an anti-US forum, it’s a voice of the Global South
American hostility under Trump could strengthen a group that has little unity, with his threats rallying members together, and thus play into China’s hands. In some ways, Brics represents a contest for leadership of the developing world.
It likes to think of itself as the developing world’s equivalent of the Group of Seven. Yet unlike the G-7, the Brics bloc—designed for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but now expanded to 11 members—has sharply diverging interests. It includes energy exporters like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as importers like India; material-hungry manufacturing giants like China and commodity superpowers like Brazil; moderate democracies like Indonesia and extremist theocracies like Iran.