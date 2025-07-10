Brics isn’t an anti-US forum, it’s a voice of the Global South

Partly that’s because the Global South is divided on tariffs, just as it is on everything else. Yes, it might be unfair that poorer countries are losing market access to richer ones—that’s a violation of normal economic logic, in which the poor sell to the rich and everyone’s better off as a result. But most in the developing world might well welcome tariffs on China; they agree its stranglehold on global manufacturing must somehow be loosened. They are saying: We’re not going to condemn US tariffs targeted at China as strongly as we do European barriers, because doing so would mean playing Beijing’s game.