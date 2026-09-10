Brics summit 2026: the group’s relevance has clearly grown but can it achieve its potential?

In such a fractious world, with two wars raging, one for close to five years and the other for more than six months, it is quite easy to be cynical about the Brics Summit scheduled in New Delhi over the weekend. After all, there is no dearth of groupings in the world.
We have the G-7 and G-20, for example, both of which count rich and powerful nations among their members, but cannot boast of much beyond a clubby air and odd go at policy coordination. So it is hard to argue that such groups are more than talk shops.